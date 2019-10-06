Four All Blacks, two Manu Samoa players and a Fijian included in stats-based Rugby World Cup XV

Four All Blacks, two Manu Samoa players and a Flying Fijian have been picked in a stats-based World Cup XV that included no players from the champion Springboks.

Beauden Barrett, who was included alongside teammates Joe Moody, Richie Mo'unga and Anton Lienert-Brown, had the highest score of any player under Opta’s rating system, which is based on a per 80 minutes rate.

A minimum of 320 minutes was required for selection except for props who were allowed to play 240 minutes.

“Barrett made 86 carries at #RWC2019, more than any other player; he averaged the most carries (17) and third most metres (92) per 80 minutes of any player eligible to qualify for this team. Electric,” Opta wrote on their Twitter account.

Hooker Shota Horie, openside flanker Pieter Labuschagne, No.8 Kazuki Himeno and winger Kotaro Matsushima from hosts Japan were also included.

Manu Samoa and Hurricanes lock Kane Le'aupepe was picked alongside countryman Chris Vui

“Le'aupepe's average of 3.2 metres per carry was the best of any lock eligible for this team, while no second row beat more defenders than him (7). Industrious,” Opta wrote.

“Vui was the first man to 60% of the 89 rucks he hit at #RWC2019, of the 62 players to hit as many rucks no one was the first man there at as high a ratio as Vui,” Opta wrote.

Fijian superstar Semi Radradra was picked on the left wing after lighting up the pool stages.

He beat a tournament-high 29 defenders despite playing just four games.

He was also one of four players to gain over 400 metres and only two players had more assists than his four.

A trio of Englishmen, and a Welshman rounded out the full XV.

1. Joe Moody (All Blacks)

2. Shota Horie (Japan)

3. Kyle Sinckler (England)

4. Maro Itoje (England)

5. Kane Le'aupepe (Manu Samoa)

6. Chris Vui (Manu Samoa)

7. Pieter Labuschagne (Japan)

8. Kazuki Himeno (Japan)

9. Gareth Davies (Wales)

10. Richie Mo'unga (All Blacks)

11. Semi Radradra (Fiji)

12. Anton Lienert-Brown (All Blacks)

13. Manu Tuilagi (England)

14. Kotaro Matsushima (Japan)