Foster's appointment as All Blacks coach 'bittersweet' for Crusaders, who will retain Scott Robertson

The Crusaders have released a “bittersweet” statement congratulating Ian Foster on his appointment today as All Blacks coach, while expressing disappointment that their coach Scott Robertson missed out on the role.

Crusaders CEO Colin Mansbridge said he would like to congratulate Foster on succeeding Steve Hansen “following what has been a competitive and highly-scrutinised recruitment process”.

“It goes without saying that we love Razor (Robertson) and we are certainly disappointed for him,” Mansbridge said.

“He has a superb coaching record with the Crusaders and, off the field, he is an engaging and inspiring leader who has a unique ability to connect with his players, the wider organisation and the community.”
 
Mansbridge said Robertson, who is contracted to coach the Christchurch franchise for the next two Super seasons, missing out on the All Blacks job was “bittersweet” for the Crusaders.

“While this announcement means he will remain in the head coach position with the Crusaders, it is bittersweet for us in that we would have loved to see him get the All Blacks role,” Mansbridge said.

“We look forward to our 2020 season with Razor, and wish Ian and the All Blacks all the best for the international campaign."

