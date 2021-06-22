Foster: Silver Lake saga 'not allowed' to distract All Blacks

With the team naming out of the way, the All Blacks have plenty on their plate to deal with – and that’s before they begin their busiest season in history.

The All Blacks gather in Auckland later this week for a four-day camp after coach Ian Foster named his 36-strong squad last night with 15 Tests awaiting them this year.

That comes after a rollercoaster 2020 which saw the team suffer two rare defeats in Foster’s first year in charge.

He told 1 NEWS he’s not feeling the pressure this year.

“The highs were really high and the lows were low,” Foster said reflecting on 2020.

“And we learnt last year that if you don't get it right you get smacked.

“[But] I don’t [feel pressure]. It's a business where you kind of get used to all that.”

In last year's unique and surreal season, Foster admits distractions filtered through the team which have since been sorted.

However, as a full test season rolls around, the Silver Lake stand off remains a hot topic with 1 NEWS understanding another meeting is set for next week.

Foster conceded the saga will likely “seep in” to camp but it came with a warning.

“Will it distract us? No. It can't. It's not allowed to.”