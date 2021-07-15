Foster says All Blacks' No.10 rivalry 'not a boxing match'

All Blacks coach Ian Foster concedes there's still plenty to think about selection-wise after two Tests this year and with both the Bledisloe Cup and Rugby Championship just around the corner.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Foster played down suggestions he has named his "strongest team yet" this afternoon after naming the matchday 23 to face Fiji in Hamilton this Saturday.

"We're looking at building our game and growing combinations," Foster said.

"There's also management with players who have been out for a while like Brodie Retallick who has been out for a while.

"But I'm really happy with the combos we've got."

No.10 rivalry 'not a boxing match'



Beauden Barrett and Richie Mo'unga. Source: Photosport

Foster has opted to shake things up again in the backline for Saturday's Test with Richie Mo'unga back at first-five ahead of a benched Beauden Barrett.

It's the latest chapter in an ongoing position battle between the two star playmakers which Foster said was "shaping up nicely" with the two pushing each other.

"It's not like we're trying to design a big boxing with one against the other," Foster said.

"We're trying to grow our 10s in terms of understanding how to play."

The All Blacks coach did concede Mo'unga has earned the spot this week though.

"I'd give Richie the points based on the first two games but to be fair, we always expected that."

Barrett was right in the mix though, Foster added.

"I thought Beauden made a lot of really good decisions [last week against Fiji] but his instincts were probably just a fraction off and that's why we're keen to keep playing him and keep getting him more and more time.

"He's not far off where we need him to be."

Midfield full of 'exciting' combo options



Your playlist will load after this ad

The other significant change to the backline sees Anton Lienert-Brown return from injury to partner David Havili in the midfield.

Foster said Havili impressed in last week's win over Fiji in which he scored two tries in his first All Blacks start.

"I think it's good for David to have another run as I was impressed with him last week in his composure and his decision-making," Foster said.

"And clearly with Anton, he's had an injury that's kept him out so it's important to get him back in.

"So it was a reasonably simple selection for us this week."

Foster said Havili's performance along with rookie Quinn Tupaea's solid debut the week before against Tonga does give selectors plenty to think about though going forward.

Along with Havili, Tupaea and veteran Lienert-Brown, the All Blacks also have Rieko Ioane at their disposal in the midfield as well as Jack Goodhue and Braydon Ennor waiting in the wings when they return from injuries.

"It's that awkward balance of having a look at all the different combinations but also growing what we want to do," Foster said of the midfield.

"If you look at the combinations, the exciting thing is - everyone is going to focus on what the No.1 combo is - but Quinn has come in and played really, really well at 12 and also we're really pleased with the progress of Rieko.

"It's given us some nice options looking forward."