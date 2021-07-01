Foster jokes Mo'unga-Barrett No. 10 battle decided by coin

Who will don the No.10 jersey for the All Blacks' first Test of 2021 was a hot topic heading in to today's team naming but coach Ian Foster had a bit of fun with it after making his choice.

Foster has opted for Richie Mo'unga over Beauden Barrett for Saturday's Test against Tonga at Mt Smart Stadium with the All Blacks coach teasing it was an easy decision.

"We tossed a coin and it's come up heads over tails," Foster joked.

Since taking over from Steve Hansen, Foster opted to continuing using Barrett at fullback during his first season in charge while handing the No.10 to Mo'unga, with mixed results.

Beauden Barrett and Richie Mo'unga. Source: Photosport

However, Barrett made it clear during his Japan sabbatical this season he wants to reclaim the first-five spot in the All Blacks, creating a selection headache for Foster and management.

The All Blacks coach had his reasons for Saturday's selection though, with Barrett in the reserves while Damian McKenzie has taken over as starting fullback.

"[Mo'unga] has been playing in New Zealand this year," Foster said.

"He's been playing at that intensity so I think that gives him the nod."

Foster said they tracked Barrett's performances in Japan with Suntory Sungoliath, where he helped them reach the final of the Top League.

"We're pleased with what we saw but there's still a lift once he got back," Foster said.