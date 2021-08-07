Foster 'disappointed' with All Blacks' finish in Bledisloe win

All Blacks coach Ian Foster has given a blunt review of his side's 33-25 win over the Wallabies in the first Bledisloe Test tonight, saying the final 15 minutes of the match were "disappointing".

The All Blacks drew first blood in this year's Bledisloe series but left the Eden Park pitch tonight with some questions raised after the Wallabies managed to score 17 unanswered points in the final 12 minutes of the game.

Foster said it simply wasn't good enough having built a 33-8 lead before then.

"The last 15 [minutes], we were certainly disappointing in the way we stepped off the pace," Foster said.

"At 33-8, we should have done better."

The coach added he also had issues with the first 15 minutes, believing his side was "overly-excited" leading to discipline issues.

"There's plenty to work on from those spells but it's a first Test and the first Bledisloe was always going to be a massive Test.

"But the way we came back and squeezed them, I thought we were doing really well at 33-8.

"But it was disappointing as we take a lot of pride in how we finish and we didn't finish that well.

"There's some things we'll take away to work on."

Foster said amongst the two rough phases was 50 minutes of good rugby from the All Blacks though with Sevu Reece, Richie Mo'unga, David Havili and Damian McKenzie all finding the line.

"I think tactically we made some shifts that were important - we looked pretty loose early and started to move the ball around a bit too much when it wasn't on.

"But we've got a great leadership group that were learning their lessons as they went through that first half.

"There was some really good tactical adjustments."