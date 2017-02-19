 

Former Wallaby Dan Vickerman dies aged 37

Former Wallabies forward Dan Vickerman has reportedly died in Australia.

Dan Vickerman. Australian Wallabies v Samoa. Castrol Edge Rugby Test Match, Sunday 17 July 2011. ANZ Stadium, Sydney, Australia. Photo: Clay Cross / photosport.co.nz

Wallabies forward Dan Vickerman.

The Daily Telegraph reported that Vickerman, 37, died last night in Sydney.

It is believed there are no suspicious circumstances surrounding his death.

Between 2002 and 2011 Vickerman played 63 Tests for Australia and was part of the team that reached the Rugby World Cup 2011 final.

He is survived by his wife and two children. 

Where can I get support and help from?

Below is a list of some of the services available which offer support, information and help. All services are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week unless otherwise specified.

Lifeline 24/7 – 0800 543 354

Kidsline (aimed at children up to 18 years of age, available 24/7) – 0800 54 37 54

Depression Helpline (24/7) - 0800 111 757

Healthline - 0800 611 116

Samaritans - 0800 726 666 (for callers from the Lower North Island, Christchurch and West Coast) or 0800 211 211 / (04) 473 9739 (for callers from all other regions)

Youthline - 0800 376 633, free text 234 or email talk@youthline.co.nz

What's Up (for 5-18 year olds; 1 pm to 11 pm) - 0800 942 8787

www.depression.org.nz - includes The Journal online help service

www.thelowdown.co.nz - visit the website, email team@thelowdown.co.nz or free text 5626. This is a 24/7 service.
 

