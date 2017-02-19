Former Wallaby Dan Vickerman dies aged 37

Former Wallabies forward Dan Vickerman has reportedly died in Australia.

Wallabies forward Dan Vickerman. Source: Photosport

The Daily Telegraph reported that Vickerman, 37, died last night in Sydney.

It is believed there are no suspicious circumstances surrounding his death.



Between 2002 and 2011 Vickerman played 63 Tests for Australia and was part of the team that reached the Rugby World Cup 2011 final.

He is survived by his wife and two children.

