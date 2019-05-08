TODAY |

Former Wallabies coach slams Rugby Australia for Folau treatment - 'Preach inclusion but seek to exclude him'

Former Wallabies coach Alan Jones has slammed Rugby Australia's approach to Israel Folau, labelling the star fullback's guilty ruling from his code of conduct hearing as as a shameful day for Australian sport.

Folau's future is hanging by a thread after he was found guilty of committing a "high level" breach of his contract when he took to Instagram to state "hell awaits" sinners including homosexuals, liars and drunks.

As a result, Rugby Australia are looking to rip up Folau's four-year, $4 million contract - an action Jones finds unbelievable.

"He’s in trouble for uttering four of the most immortal words in civilisation's history: 'I am a Christian'," Jones said on Sky News Australia last night.

"He's working in an environment where they preach inclusion but they seek to exclude Israel.

"They say they believe in diversity but they then want uniformity."

    Stevenson said the defence Folau was simply quoting the Bible doesn't work in today's society. Source: Breakfast

    "You can’t have this level of serfdom where a sponsor can control and determine and own the behaviour and the speech of every person in employment – it can’t happen," Jones said.

    "Australian rugby are in all sorts of trouble if they weren’t already.

    “People now have to be afraid of what they say. The most basic freedoms, freedom of speech and freedom of religion out the door.

    “It’s a shameful day in the history of Australian rugby but they cannot get away with it."

    The best punishment Folau can hope for is a suspension or fine by Rugby Australia but the other end of the spectrum would see his contract terminated.

    Folau could delay any punishment though with an appeal in the next three days which could see an entirely new panel selected for another hearing.

      Alan Jones says Rugby Australia has a war on their hands. Source: Sky News Australia
