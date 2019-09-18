TODAY |

Former Wales assistant coach banned for nine months for breaching betting rules

Source:  Associated Press

Former Wales assistant coach Rob Howley was banned from rugby for nine months Monday for breaching betting rules, including putting money on a player in his team scoring a try during a Six Nations match.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Rob Howley was sent home to assist with an investigation alleging he bet on rugby. Source: Breakfast

Howley received an 18-month ban from the Welsh Rugby Union but nine months were suspended.

Howley, who played 59 times for Wales as a scrumhalf and also captained his country, was sent home from the Rugby World Cup in Japan in September after an investigation was launched.

Howley was found to have placed 363 bets with three separate bookmakers covering a total of 1,163 rugby matches over a period of five years. Some of them involved matches involving Wales and two of them included betting on players representing Wales scoring tries.

In one bet, he put money on a Wales player — who was not named — being the first try scorer in a Six Nations match against Ireland in March 2019.

Both the players who were the subjects of the bets were interviewed, with the judgment saying they "denied any knowledge of the bets."

The WRU said Howley lost about 4,000 pounds on his bets and that the trigger for something he described as a “hobby” was a family tragedy involving the death of his sister.

The suspension was backdated, meaning Howley will be free to return to the game on or after June 16.

Howley left his coaching role with Wales after the World Cup following the departure of head coach Warren Gatland. He played for the British and Irish Lions in 1997 and 2001, and was part of the Lions coaching staff on their last three tours.

Rugby
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Australia bracing for 'bodyline' for rest of series as they open up on their respect for Neil Wagner
2
Black Caps call up uncapped Auckland quick Kyle Jamieson to replace Lockie Ferguson
3
Watch: Struggling Jeet Raval cops savage sledge from Aussie quick moments before dismissal
4
NZ Sevens teams claim both men's and women's titles in Cape Town in emphatic finals
5
Brad Mooar 'torn' on joining Ian Foster as All Blacks assistant or staying in Wales
MORE FROM
Rugby
MORE

New Zealand Rugby begin talks for release of All Blacks assistant coach hopeful
00:30

All Blacks sevens lead haka for Sam Dickson in 50th career tournament

NZ men's and women's sevens through to Cape Town quarter-finals
01:56

'We'll still be the Crusaders' - Scott Barrett backs decision to change Super Rugby champions' logo