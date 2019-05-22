TODAY |

Former Springboks skipper Jean de Villiers reveals abnormal 'loose' knee

1 NEWS
More From
Rugby

Former Springboks skipper Jean de Villiers has given a little insight into the physical toll his rugby career has had on his body, revealing on social media how "loose" his knee is on a golf course in Cape Town.

De Villiers, 38, was golfing with his former teammate John Smit, when Smit decided to record him moving his left knee back and forth in an abnormal fashion.

"Feeling a bit loose," said de Villiers.

The 109-Test veteran has had a history of knee injuries throughout his 15-year career, requiring six surgeries.

De Villilers played his last match for the Springboks during the 2015 Rugby World Cup against Samoa, where he fractured his jaw during their pool match.

    Your playlist will load after this ad

    The 109 Test veteran had physios stumped while he was in action on the golf course. Source: 1 NEWS | Sky
    More From
    Rugby
    MOST
    POPULAR STORIES
    1
    00:15
    Yaroslav Radashkevich had his right leg snap during the Eurasian powerlifting championships.
    Russian weightlifter suffers horrific leg injury while attempting to squat 250kg
    2
    Bernard Foley and Israel Folau. Blues v Waratahs, Super Rugby. Eden Park, Auckland, New Zealand. Saturday 6 April 2019 © Copyright Photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.Photosport.nz
    Israel Folau approaches top Melbourne lawyer who specialises in free speech and unlawful job termination - report
    3
    The battle between NZ and Australian athletics for Osei-Nketia will soon be over.
    Teen sprinter Eddie Osei-Nketia close to confirming he'll wear the silver fern
    4
    Colin Cooper has the current third-choice - Te Toiroa Tahuriorangi - at his disposal but values Weber's current contribution.
    Steve Hansen weighs in on All Blacks' third halfback battle between Weber, Tahuriorangi
    5
    during day seven of the Australian Athletics Championships at Sydney Olympic Park Athletic Centre on April 1, 2017 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Brendon Thorne/Getty Images)
    Aussie sprinter nicknamed 'Quadzilla' could torment Kiwis in move to rugby sevens
    MORE FROM
    Rugby
    MORE
    Lima Sopoaga of Wasps.

    Former All Blacks star Lima Sopoaga named worst signing of English Premiership
    01:48
    Both the stadium’s covered stands are prone to earthquake damage and unusable.

    Yarrow Stadium's $50 million repair and upgrade fails to please everyone, labelled 'pointless'
    Match referee Angus Gardner talks to the front row forwards.

    Referees' performances and unclear laws becoming the talking point of Super Rugby
    01:58
    Allegations have surfaced on social media of two separate events allegedly involving four members of the squad while in South Africa.

    All Blacks Richie Mo'unga and George Bridge free to play for Crusaders amid scandal