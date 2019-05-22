Former Springboks skipper Jean de Villiers reveals abnormal 'loose' knee

Former Springboks skipper Jean de Villiers has given a little insight into the physical toll his rugby career has had on his body, revealing on social media how "loose" his knee is on a golf course in Cape Town.

De Villiers, 38, was golfing with his former teammate John Smit, when Smit decided to record him moving his left knee back and forth in an abnormal fashion.

"Feeling a bit loose," said de Villiers.

The 109-Test veteran has had a history of knee injuries throughout his 15-year career, requiring six surgeries.