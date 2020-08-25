Former representative netballer makes move to rugby sevens

A woman who'd once set her sights on being a Silver Fern, has today taken the next step on her new sporting path.

Grace Kukutai had already established herself in New Zealand's netball scene, but has now been selected for the first time in Auckland's Farah Palmer Cup squad.

After making the under-21 national side and playing three seasons in the ANZ Premiership, Kukutai fell out of love with the game.

She found a new passion in rugby sevens, coming to the sport through the Ignite programme.