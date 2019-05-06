Former Otago player's online coaching platform gains popularity with help from All Blacks stars

If you've been paying close attention this Super Rugby season, there's a good chance you've probably spotted a fair few first-fives using an easily recognisable blue kicking tee. The tees, made in Dunedin, are designed by former Otago rugby player Peter Breen, with some of the competitions' best goal kickers starting to use them every week. "Hayden Parker's one of the main ones (using them), Quade Cooper, Reece Hodge, even starting to talk around with Jordie Barrett," Breen says.

The tees are part of Breen's new business Rugby Bricks, an online coaching platform to help players perfect their trade.



The business is gaining in popularity, with close to 80,000 subscribers to his Instagram page.



"I saw a hole in the market on Instagram, YouTube and all the social platforms, for quick skills tips that were easy to consume… someone scrolling through their feed, quick tip for fifteen seconds and move on," he says.



It's already got the backing of several high profile players, with All Blacks halfback Aaron Smith appearing in several videos tailored to halfback drills.



Ben Smith has also recently jumped on board, while Australian women's player Georgia Page credits Breen for fine tuning her game.



Breen, who has recently secured an assistant coaching role with the Australian women's rugby team, says he hopes to inspire the younger generation on how to train properly.



"A lot of people know how to work hard, but the information we’re trying to provide is out-learn… so it is creating a culture where you're actively going looking for information."



Breen's online following has gone global, with rugby fans in countries like Guam, Chile and Germany, either purchasing one of his kicking tees, or inquiring about a certain skills drill.