Former NRL winger Marika Koroibete scores sublime hat-trick as Rebels thump understrength Sunwolves

Melbourne have moved to within striking distance of Super Rugby Australian conference leaders NSW after rolling the understrength Sunwolves 40-13.

Melbourne defeated the Sunwolves 40-13 at AAMI Park.
Source: SKY

The bonus-point victory at AAMI Park means the Rebels are just one point behind the Waratahs, who take on the Chiefs tonight in Waikato.

"In the context of our season it was really important we got the five points," Rebels coach Dave Wessels said.

"It was potentially a very tricky game as the Sunwolves had played very well in the two games leading up so they were coming in with a lot of confidence and not a whole heap to lose.

"We held our composure well and played with a lot of physicality and intensity, which is our trademark."

With Wallabies assistant coach Stephen Larkham watching on, exciting young winger Jack Maddocks again put his hand up for Test selection for next month's series against Ireland with two tries among their haul of six.

The 21-year-old also pulled off a try-saving tackle early in the second half, racing across the field to bring down a flying Hosea Saumaki.

Wallabies winger Marika Koroibete also ran into some timely form, scoring his first hat-trick in Super Rugby after posting only one try previously through the season.

While Maddocks starred among the backs, Japan international Amanaki Mafi led the way in the hard-working Rebels forwards.

The No.8 was at his bullocking best, making almost double the runs of any of other Rebel and also collected a first-half try.

The men from Tokyo were fielding an weakened side with a number of stars as well as coach Jamie Joseph remaining in Japan to prepare for their June internationals.

But they got off to the best possible start, with winger Lomano Lemeki scoring in the third minute.

Melbourne responded three minutes later, with Koroibete getting his first of the night.

The halftime scoreline was 21-13 as superboot Hayden Parker kept the Sunwolves in touch through penalties.

Rather than fading in the second half as they've been guilty of this year, the Rebels stepped it up and continued to hammer the Sunwolves line, with three tries securing a comfortable win.

Skipper Adam Coleman said it was pleasing the way the team finished the game.

"It's something that we talked about through the week - that our bench comes on and finishes the game," Coleman said.

"We knew the Sunwolves really play 80 minutes and we had to have consistent pressure and I thought we did well."

The Rebels travel to Auckland to take on the Blues next Saturday in their last match before the June Test window.

