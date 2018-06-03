Former NRL star Semi Radradra shines in London Sevens, named player of the final as Fiji overcome Blitzbokke

Former NRL flyer Semi Radradra has been named player of the final for his role in Fiji's 21-17 London Sevens rugby win over South Africa.



The victory means the Fijians lead the World Sevens Series 167 points to South Africa's 160 going into next weekend's final in Paris.



After being named man-of-the-match in the Fiji Barbarians' 63-45 victory over England last week, it was Radradra's first appearance in the national side since 2011.



The 25-year-old is in his first season in the French Top 14 after six years playing rugby league.



He represented Fiji in both codes at under-20s level and also played one rugby league Test for Australia in 2016 after qualifying through residency.



In February the ex-Parramatta Eels star signed a two-year deal with French first- division team Bordeaux, leaving rival club Toulon.



The Eels have struggled this season without Radradra, who in 2015 and 2017 was the club's leading try scorer.

