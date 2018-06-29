Former Mate Ma'a Tonga front rower Albert Vete released by Warriors

Warriors front rower Albert Vete has played his last game for the Kiwi NRL club for the foreseeable future after being granted an early release from his contract today to continue his career in Australia.

Albert Vete. Source: Photosport

Vete, who made 46 NRL appearances for the Warriors since his 2015 debut, has struggled for game time this season with just two games under his belt in 2018.

Stephen Kearney has preffered the likes of Agnatius Paasi, James Gavet, Bunty Afoa and Chris Satae in his front row rotation.

"We really appreciate the contribution Albie has made to the club both on the field and off it," said Warriors general manager Brian Smith.

"He was among a group of young players who came through the system in 2015 and finishes just short of the 50-game milestone. We wish Albie and his family all the best for the future."