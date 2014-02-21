TODAY |

Former Māori All Black James Lowe to debut for Ireland

New Zealand born winger James Lowe is in line to make his Ireland debut this weekend in their Nations Cup opener.

Lowe has been named to start on the left wing against Wales at Lansdowne Road on Saturday (NZT).

The former Tasman and Chiefs outside back qualified for Ireland on the three-year residency rule.

He's been training with the squad while it completed the Six Nations last month. 

Ireland coach Andy Farrell says the New Zealand born flyer brings something different to the Irish back line.

"He brings an extra dimension to how we want to play,” coach Andy Farrell said.

"We've all seen him play in the Pro14 and what he brings for Leinster, so hopefully he can definitely bring the same," Farrell said.

It's an incredible turn of events for the 28-year-old who five years ago was on the verge of an All Blacks debut against Samoa, only to be stopped by an untimely surgery.

He has also represented the Māori All Blacks four times.

Ireland: Stockdale; Keenan, Farrell, Henshaw, Lowe; Sexton, Gibson-Park; Healy, Kelleher, Porter; Henderson, Ryan; O'Mahony, van der Flier, Doris.

