Former Māori All Black Blade Thomson named in Scotland's Rugby World Cup squad

Former Taranaki loose forward Blade Thomson has been named in Scotland's Rugby World Cup squad after making his international debut last month.

Forwards Josh Strauss, Matt Fagerson and Magnus Bradbury all missed out but NZ-born Thomson was selected due to his ability to slot into the second row if necessary.

Thomson, who made six appearances for the Māori All Blacks between 2013 and 2015, left the Hurricanes in 2018 to play for Welsh club Scarlets in the Pro14 competition.

The 28-year-old then earned his first call up to Scotland in October last year when he was named in the squad for the Autumn internationals but he had to wait until last month for his international debut when he started in the 17-14 win over France.

Elsewhere, Huw Jones was the big-name omission this morning from Scotland's 31-man squad for the Rugby World Cup, paying the price for a slump in form following a stunning start to his international career.

Jones burst onto the test scene with 10 tries in his first 14 appearances for the Scots but the center's performances for Glasgow and the national team have dropped off and his struggles in defense also may have counted against him.

Another center, Rory Hutchinson, also missed out despite making a late bid for selection with two tries on his first Scotland start during the win against Georgia on Saturday.

Instead, the cover for the first-choice midfield pairing of Duncan Taylor and Sam Johnson will be Peter Horne, who can also fill in at No. 10, and Chris Harris.

Stuart McInally, who missed the 2015 World Cup because of injury, has been picked to captain the side for the pool opener with Ireland in Yokohama on Sept. 22, ahead of former skippers Greig Laidlaw and John Barclay.

Scotland will face Ireland, hosts Japan, Russia and Samoa in Pool A at the World Cup.

Scotland Rugby World Cup squad

Forwards: John Barclay, Simon Berghan, Fraser Brown, Scott Cummings, Allan Dell, Zander Fagerson, Grant Gilchrist, Jonny Gray, Stuart McInally (captain), WP Nel, Gordon Reid, Jamie Ritchie, Blade Thomson, Ben Toolis, George Turner, Hamish Watson, Ryan Wilson.

Backs: Darcy Graham, Chris Harris, Adam Hastings, Stuart Hogg, George Horne, Peter Horne, Sam Johnson, Blair Kinghorn, Greig Laidlaw, Sean Maitland, Ali Price, Finn Russell, Tommy Seymour, Duncan Taylor.