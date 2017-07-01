Former Lions coach Sir Ian McGeechan collapses in Westpac Stadium commentary box hours before Test

Former British and Irish Lions rugby coach Sir Ian McGeechan has been taken to Wellington Hospital after collapsing at Westpac Stadium.

Former Lions coach Sir Ian McGeechan. Source: Getty

He was in the commentary box ahead of the second Test between the All Blacks and Lions when he collapsed.

There is no update available on his condition from Capital and Coast District health Board, which runs the hospital.

Sir Ian walked to the ambulance but was taken to hospital for examination.

He had been feeling unwell earlier.