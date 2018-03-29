Former Hurricanes lock Michael Fatialofa stretchered off from English club game with neck injury

There is "massive concern" for former Hurricane Michael Fatialofa after the lock was stretchered off from an English Premiership game with a serious neck injury.

Michael Fatialofa goes off injured during the Premiership Rugby match between Saracens and Worcester Warriors. Source: Getty

Fatialofa had only been on the field for a minute when he was injured with his first carry for Worcester this morning, which led to the 27-year-old being treated on the field before he was finally taken off on a stretcher.

Worcester Warriors director of rugby Alan Solomons said the club is worried about Fatialofa.

"For me, a neck injury like that is a massive concern and I am worried about it, but I haven't had any report from the hospital," Solomons said at the post-match press conference.

"It seemed like he dropped his head as he went into contact, but I haven't studied the footage. It seems like he's taken a blow to the neck.

"The medics have taken all precautions and have done everything possible. We've contacted his partner to let her know."

Saracens, who went on to win the game 62-5, shared a message of support after the match.

"Our thoughts are with Michael Fatialofa. It didn't look great. His health is the most important thing."