Former Hurricanes flanker Blade Thomson named in Scotland's 40-man squad for end-of-year Tests

AAP
Scotland have named New Zealand-born Blade Thomson, Australian Sam Johnson and former England youth international Sam Skinner in a 40-man squad for the upcoming Autumn internationals as they cast an eye towards next year's World Cup.

Scarlets flanker Thomson, who played for New Zealand at under-20 level, and Exeter Chiefs lock Skinner are eligible through family connections and are among just three new caps in an expansive squad named by coach Gregor Townsend.

The third is Glasgow centre Sam Johnson, a former Australian schoolboy international who played Super Rugby with the Queensland Reds before moving to Scotland, and qualifies on residency grounds, having joined the Warriors three years ago.

All three are in line to make their debuts in one of the November Tests against Wales, Fiji, South Africa or Argentina.

"We now begin the last 12 months of our preparations for the World Cup with four tests in four weeks, a similar challenge to the one we'll face in Japan," Townsend said in a statement from Scottish Rugby.

"We've named a 40-man group for this campaign, which highlights the quality of player that is now available to us and the competition for places.

"It also enables us to welcome more players into our training environment and hopefully give a few more players a taste of test rugby.

"It's going to be an exciting year for the squad but our primary focus is fixed on performing well against Wales -- familiar opponents who have already recorded a win against us this year."

Scotland face Wales in Cardiff on November 3 and then play at their Murrayfield home against Fiji on November 10, South Africa one week later, and Argentina on November 24.

The Scots have been drawn alongside hosts Japan in Pool A at next year's World Cup, in a group that also contains Ireland, Russia and Samoa.

Blade Thomson (L) of the Hurricanes is tackled by Alby Mathewson of the Force during the Hurricanes vs Force Super Rugby match at the Arena Manawatu in Palmerston North on Friday the 18th of March 2016. Copyright Photo by Marty Melville / www.Photosport.nz
Blade Thomson of the Hurricanes is tackled by Alby Mathewson of the Force Source: Photosport
