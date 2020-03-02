Former Hurricane Sam Lousi apologises after throwing punches at opponents

Former Hurricanes lock Sam Lousi has apologised to his Scarlets teammates for losing his cool and throwing two punches during a match which led to a red card.

The 28-year-old was sent off over the weekend after striking Munster's JJ Hanrahan and Fineen Wycherley after a jersey-grabbing brawl broke out between the two teams during their Pro14 match in Limerick over the weekend.

As Lousi was removed from the pack, he appeared to be calm as he grinned at the situation until something snapped and in a moment of madness, threw the two punches.

After his dismissal in the first half, Scarlets went from a 3-3 scoreline to a 29-10 defeat.

What made matters even worse for Scarlets was being reduced to 13 men for 10 minutes after replacement lock Tevita Ratuva was yellow carded for a dangerous tackle.

Scarlets coach Brad Mooar, who will soon join the All Blacks as one of Ian Foster's assistants, said both Lousi and Ratuva were apologetic to their team for their discipline.

"Those are moments we need to handle ourselves better in," Mooar told WalesOnline.

"But we can't say too much really until we get through a judicial process around Sam. Clearly they feel like they have let the boys down.

"But that's why it's a team game. We get round each other and we support each other. Moments can happen like that.

"It's a really tight group that works hard for each other and will support each other."

Lousi faces a lengthy ban for his actions with his first punch connecting with the side of Hanrahan's head and the second hitting Wycherley square in the face.