Former Highlanders coach Tony Brown returning to southern franchise in 2020

Highly-regarded rugby coach Tony Brown is heading back to the Highlanders for the 2020 season although his role at the southern franchise is yet to be determined.

Brown will rejoin the Highlanders as an assistant coach although what area he covers remains to be confirmed, coach Aaron Mauger said.

"Once the season is finished we will do an extensive review of our program and our coaching set up, as we do every season, and the coaching roles and responsibilities for 2020 will be discussed and finalised post that," Mauger said.

"We're all looking forward to Brownie's return to the Landers in 2020, his passion for our club and his rugby intellect will no doubt have a massive influence on our growth over the next few years and beyond."

Brown came on as an assistant coach at the Highlanders in 2014 and was part of the management when they won their only Super Rugby title in 2015. He left the side after one year in charge the 2017 season to join the Japanese national team and Sunwolves but he said at the time he always wanted to come back.

"As most people would know the Highlanders are very special team to me and the opportunity to be involved again is too good to turn down," Brown said.

"They are a great team to coach, they play positive footy and next year they have some exciting new talent coming through that I believe I can help develop to the next level."

Brown will enter a rebuilding environment with the Highlanders with a number of All Blacks, including Ben Smith, Jackson Hemopo and Liam Squire, leaving after this year.

But Highlanders CEO Roger Clark said it gives new players a chance to step up and join the 23 players they have already retained as their "core group".

Highlanders coach Tony Brown
Highlanders coach Tony Brown Source: Photosport
