Former Hawke's Bay captain now helping Northland's challenge for Ranfurly Shield

It's so long since the Taniwha brought home the Ranfurly Shield that Northland was known as North Auckland.

However that could all change tomorrow night when Northland challenges Hawke’s Bay for the Log o’ Wood – with help from a former Magpie.

Assistant coach George Konia was once a centre and captain for Hawke’s Bay but tomorrow night he’ll look to help the Taniwha end a 42-year drought.

“Hawke's Bay is home - that's where my parents are and also my wife's parents are from,” Konia said.

“But my heart and soul is up here in Northland, especially for this Friday night.”

Adding to Northland’s challenge is their form this year with four wins in five matches, including a stellar defensive effort last week against Southland.

“It's been a slow burn but we're growing in belief every week,” Konia said.

Northland challenges Hawke's Bay at 7pm tomorrow night.

