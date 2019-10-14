TODAY |

Former England skipper predicts Ireland will beat All Blacks in 'big upset' at Rugby World Cup

1 NEWS
More From
Rugby
All Blacks
Rugby World Cup

Former England captain Lawrence Dallaglio is backing Ireland for a shock upset over the All Blacks at the Rugby World Cup, the two teams to play out their quarter-final on Saturday night NZT.

The All Blacks are the heavy favourties going into the match in Tokyo, Kiwi bookies offering just $1.19 for a New Zealand victory. Ireland on the other hand are much lesser fancied, being offered at $4.35 to win.

Ireland's form throughout 2019 has been far from that which saw them considered World Cup favourites less than 12 months ago. First in the Six Nations where they finished third behind Wales and England, and at the World Cup where they finished second in their pool after a surprise defeat to hosts Japan.

Appearing on the Times' rugby podcast though, 85-Test veteran Dallaglio is backing the Irish to break Kiwi hearts once again.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Steve Hansen's side take on the team that's beaten them twice in their past three clashes. Source: 1 NEWS

"The heart rules the head for me on this one. I'm going to predict a big upset and I reckon the Irish can produce something very, very special," Dallaglio said.

"That is a world class team and that is something they have to somehow remind themselves. If they play anywhere near how they can at their very best."

Ireland will be boosted by their recent record against the All Blacks though, winning two of their last three matches against Steve Hansen's side.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Ireland boast a winning record over the All Blacks in the past few years. Source: 1 NEWS
More From
Rugby
All Blacks
Rugby World Cup
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Angry Wallabies snap at journalists during testy news conference - 'complete joke'
2
Former England skipper predicts Ireland will beat All Blacks in 'big upset' at Rugby World Cup
3
Andrew Fifita hits out at Tonga NRL over 'stupid' power struggle
4
'It must be weird' - Wallabies coach perplexed that Eddie Jones has Aussie league great in camp before quarter-final
5
All Blacks get Ireland in RWC quarter-finals, but how do other knockout games look?
MORE FROM
Rugby
MORE
00:30

Ireland star Bundee Aki suspended for All Blacks' clash after copping three-match ban
01:11

'Past games don't count for anything' – All Blacks unfazed by Ireland's winning record
01:14

'I don't want to get too ahead of myself' – Anton Lienert-Brown staying grounded despite stellar 2019 form
01:17

Japan 'playing and performing like a tier one nation', says Steve Hansen