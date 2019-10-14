Former England skipper predicts Ireland will beat All Blacks in 'big upset' at Rugby World Cup

Former England captain Lawrence Dallaglio is backing Ireland for a shock upset over the All Blacks at the Rugby World Cup, the two teams to play out their quarter-final on Saturday night NZT.

The All Blacks are the heavy favourties going into the match in Tokyo, Kiwi bookies offering just $1.19 for a New Zealand victory. Ireland on the other hand are much lesser fancied, being offered at $4.35 to win.

Ireland's form throughout 2019 has been far from that which saw them considered World Cup favourites less than 12 months ago. First in the Six Nations where they finished third behind Wales and England, and at the World Cup where they finished second in their pool after a surprise defeat to hosts Japan.

Appearing on the Times' rugby podcast though, 85-Test veteran Dallaglio is backing the Irish to break Kiwi hearts once again.

"The heart rules the head for me on this one. I'm going to predict a big upset and I reckon the Irish can produce something very, very special," Dallaglio said.

"That is a world class team and that is something they have to somehow remind themselves. If they play anywhere near how they can at their very best."