Former Crusaders coach Ronan O'Gara flies to Japan to watch All Blacks' clash with England

Former Crusaders coach and Irish legend Ronan O’Gara has worked with most of tonight’s All Blacks backline for the past two years.

It’s no surprise, then, that he’s flown to Tokyo especially for tonight’s Rugby World Cup match against England.

O’Gara said England would have to put up a monumental effort to topple the All Blacks.

“I don’t think New Zealand have to win the game,” he said.

“What you can be sure of is they won’t lose the game.”

O’Gara’s confidence is matched by the faith in the players he’s coached. He said he was not surprised by Richie Mo’unga’s form in the World Cup.

Source: 1 NEWS

“It's daunting that number 10. There's been a lot of superstars in that,” he said.

“But I think Richie's his own man .. he genuinely believes that he was made for the big stage.”

He said Mo’unga’s game management against Ireland was outstanding.

“He’s only going to get better. He has a great passing game, also with his wicked acceleration. He was a joy to coach.”

Of George Bridge, O’Gara said he knew a half hour after meeting him over two years ago that Bridge would become an All Black.

“He's smart for a winger. He's really competitive. He doesn't look the biggest but he's as hard as nails.”

Then you add captain and Crusaders stalwart Kieran Reid to the mix.

Source: Photosport