TODAY |

Former Crusaders coach Ronan O'Gara flies to Japan to watch All Blacks' clash with England

1 NEWS
More From
Rugby
Asia
All Blacks
Rugby World Cup

Former Crusaders coach and Irish legend Ronan O’Gara has worked with most of tonight’s All Blacks backline for the past two years.

It’s no surprise, then, that he’s flown to Tokyo especially for tonight’s Rugby World Cup match against England.

O’Gara said England would have to put up a monumental effort to topple the All Blacks.

“I don’t think New Zealand have to win the game,” he said.

“What you can be sure of is they won’t lose the game.”

O’Gara’s confidence is matched by the faith in the players he’s coached. He said he was not surprised by Richie Mo’unga’s form in the World Cup.

Source: 1 NEWS

“It's daunting that number 10. There's been a lot of superstars in that,” he said.

“But I think Richie's his own man .. he genuinely believes that he was made for the big stage.”

He said Mo’unga’s game management against Ireland was outstanding.

“He’s only going to get better. He has a great passing game, also with his wicked acceleration. He was a joy to coach.”

Of George Bridge, O’Gara said he knew a half hour after meeting him over two years ago that Bridge would become an All Black.

“He's smart for a winger. He's really competitive. He doesn't look the biggest but he's as hard as nails.”

Then you add captain and Crusaders stalwart Kieran Reid to the mix.

Source: Photosport

“You're talking about one of the greatest players of all time. Kieran Read … his brain works three seconds faster than anyone else,” he said.

Your playlist will load after this ad

O’Gara, now based in France, helped develop many of the All Blacks’ backline stars. Source: 1 NEWS
More From
Rugby
Asia
All Blacks
Rugby World Cup
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:35
All Black Sevu Reece impresses Six60 by singing Dunedin band's song
2
Live free-to-air coverage of Rugby World Cup semi-finals to go ahead on TVNZ 1 despite fire disruptions
3
Watch: Ardie Savea practises classic 1990s RnB tune on grand piano during RWC downtime
4
Beauden Barrett reveals All Blacks were willing to let grieving brothers return home during quarter-final week
5
Rugby World Cup semi-final build-up: All Blacks and England fans soak up atmosphere in Yokohama
MORE FROM
Rugby
MORE

Bay of Plenty secure promotion after grinding out ugly win over Hawke's Bay
00:35

Keiran Read nearing his best after long recovery from back surgery - 'Your whole body basically shuts down'

'Where the war's going to be won or lost' - Scrum battle looming as decisive in All Blacks-England showdown

Aussie billionaire funding rebel rugby competition slams Raelene Castle as reason for Wallabies' demise