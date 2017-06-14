Former Crusaders centre Kieron Fonotia named to start for Manu Samoa against All Blacks

 

A Samoan team comprised almost entirely of European-based players has been named to face the All Blacks at Eden Park.

The Manu Samoa players have returned from club rugby for pride instead of pay this Friday and the Ikale Tahi is in the same predicament.
Source: 1 NEWS | Sky

Three uncapped players have been promoted by coach Alama Ieremia, including former Crusaders midfield back Kieron Fonotia into the starting team.

Fonotia, who plays for Welsh club Ospreys, is one of nine players in the starting XV who play their trade in the United Kingdom.

Another four are French-based, including the starting front row, while former Hurricanes forward Faifili Levavea plays in Japan.

The only New Zealand-based player running on is Chiefs utility back Tim Nanai-Williams, who will start on the left wing.

Experienced halfback Kahn Fotualii is captain in the absence of regular skipper David Lemi while an injury to Rey Lee-lo has handed a promotion to Fonotia, who played three seasons with the Crusaders.

Kieron Fonotia, Samoa training session ahead of their test match against the All Blacks. Auckland Marist Rugby Club, Auckland, New Zealand. 14 June 2017. Copyright Image: William Booth / www.photosport.nz

Midfielder Kieron Fonotia during Samoa training session ahead of their test match against the All Blacks in Auckland.

Source: Photosport

"Obviously losing the experience that both these players (Lemi and Lee-Lo) bring is crucial and David's leadership will be missed," Ieremia said.

"However, Kahn Fotualii is more than capable of stepping up to lead, and to be able to replace those players with Alapati Leiua and Fonotia is a good test of the depth we can draw in to."

An uncapped pair on the bench are former Auckland halfback Auvasa Falealii and former Melbourne Rebels prop Paul Alo-Emile, who came close to winning selection for the Wallabies two years ago.

Ieremia named eight uncapped players in his wider squad to prepare for the Test but was reluctant to introduce too many of them.

"Obviously we want to put out an experienced team and the All Blacks is not a team you experiment with," he said.

Tryscorer Kieron Fonotia celebrates the Crusaders win.

Source: Photosport

"We are wanting to put on a performance that will make our nation and most importantly ourselves proud. Our performance will give us a rugby barometer as to where are at."

Samoa, who have lost all six of their previous tests against New Zealand, pushed them closest in their last meeting.

They went down 25-16 in a historic first Test against the All Blacks in Apia in 2015.

Manu Samoa: Ah See Tuala, Albert Nikoro, Kieron Fonotia, Alapati Leiua, Tim Nanai Williams, Tusiata Pisi, Kahn Fotualii (captain), Faifili Levave, Jack Lam, Piula Faasalele, Faatiga Lemalu, Chris Vui, Census Johnston, Maatulimanu Leiataua, Viliamu Afatia.

Reserves: Seilala Lam, Nephi Leatigaga, Paul Alo-Emile, Taiasina Tuifua, Alafoti Faosiliva, Auvasa Falealii, D'Angelo Leuila, Ken Pisi.

