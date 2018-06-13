 

Former Crusader Pete Samu to miss third Bledisloe Test as Wallabies name 31-man squad to face All Blacks

AAP
Wallabies coach Michael Cheika has named three uncapped players in his 31-man squad for the Bledisloe Cup clash against New Zealand in Japan.

NSW forward Jed Holloway has earned his first squad call-up after an impressive season in Super Rugby while Waratahs teammate Jake Gordon and Melbourne Rebels flanker Angus Cottrell are the other uncapped players.

The untried trio will hope to push their way into Cheika's spring tour squad and make a late push for consideration for next year's World Cup in Japan.

Queensland centre Samu Kerevi makes his return to the Wallabies fold after missing the entire Rugby Championship with a biceps injury.

The 25-year old hasn't played since the third Test against Ireland in June with Reece Hodge starting at outside centre in all six games in Kerevi's absence.

Brumbies pair Tom Banks and Rory Arnold will fly to Japan on Sunday after being released for the Canberra Vikings' National Rugby Championship (NRC) semi-final against Fijian Drua in Lautoka, Fiji.

Former Crusaders loose forward Pete Samu, who has been named to take on the Drua in the NRC this weekend, missed out on inclusion as he works his way back from a knee injury.

The clash against New Zealand in Yokohama on Saturday week is set to be a memorable occasion for Sekope Kepu, who is in line to become the Wallabies' ninth centurion and the first prop to record 100 caps in Australia's Test history.

The squad for the spring tour of Wales, Italy and England will be named after the third and final Bledisloe Cup clash of 2018.

Wallabies squad for third Bledisloe Cup Test

Backs: Tom Banks, Kurtley Beale, Israel Folau, Bernard Foley, Will Genia, Jake Gordon, Dane Haylett-Petty, Reece Hodge, Samu Kerevi, Marika Koroibete, Jack Maddocks, Sefa Naivalu, Nick Phipps.

Forwards: Jermaine Ainsley, Allan Alaalatoa, Rory Arnold, Adam Coleman, Angus Cottrell, Jack Dempsey, Folau Fainga'a, Ned Hanigan, Jed Holloway, Michael Hooper (capt), Sekope Kepu, Tolu Latu, Brandon Paenga-Amosa, David Pocock, Izack Rodda, Rob Simmons, Scott Sio, Taniela Tupou.

BRISBANE, AUSTRALIA - JUNE 09: Pete Samu of the Wallabies celebrates with team mates during the International Test match between the Australian Wallabies and Ireland at Suncorp Stadium on June 9, 2018 in Brisbane, Australia. (Photo by Jono Searle/Getty Images)
Pete Samu of the Wallabies celebrates with team mates during the International Test match between the Australian Wallabies and Ireland Source: Getty
