Former club rugby player slammed with four-year ban by NZR for doping

A former club rugby player in the Waikato has been slugged with a four-year ban by New Zealand Rugby for use of a banned drug.

Source: Getty

Jacob Nield, formerly of the Te Awamutu club, was found to have possessed and used the banned steroid Clenbuterol between October 2014 and February 2015.

He entered an early guilty plea for the offences and was duly banned for four years on Monday, dated back to February 2017.

Nield's ban is the fourth in New Zealand rugby this year for the use of Clenbuterol.

Last month, three players including former Black Ferns women's international Zoey Berry, also had bans of varying lengths announced.

"What has happened to these four rugby players serves as a reminder that all athletes have to be very careful about what they put into their bodies," New Zealand Rugby general manager Neil Sorensen said at the time.

"In partnership with the Rugby Players Association (RPA) and DFSNZ [Drug Free Sport NZ] we have developed and delivered comprehensive anti doping education programmes but these are primarily aimed at high performance, professional players.