Former Chiefs coach Dave Rennie says NZR approached him about All Blacks job - 'It's flattering, it's humbling'

Dave Rennie may have been linked to the vacant Wallabies job but the Kiwi coach has revealed New Zealand Rugby has approached him about his interest in becoming Steve Hansen's successor with the All Blacks.

The former Chiefs coach has yet to coach internationally but his success with the Waikato Super Rugby side - a pair of titles in 2012 and 2013 - and the international experience he's gained from coaching in Scotland with Glasgow since 2017 has helped him build an impressive CV.

That resume has had Rennie linked to taking over the Wallabies since March earlier this year, but in an interview with STV News Rennie admitted he could be considered for the All Blacks coaching role.

"Obviously it's flattering, it's humbling. They've [New Zealand] always been such a great side," Rennie told STV News in Scotland.

"I guess I haven't had a lot of time to dwell on that because I'm totally focused on what I'm doing here.

"They've probably made contact with a number of Kiwis who are coaching over this way about interest for the role.

"They will have a process where they interview then make an appointment in the new year."

Hansen confirmed last December he would leave the All Blacks after this year's Rugby World Cup campaign - an effort that wraps up tonight when they face off with Wales in the bronze medal match.

Hansen made the announcement early to give Rugby New Zealand as much time as they could to find a replacement and since then two names have surfaced as favourites - current All Blacks assistant Ian Foster and Crusaders coach Scott Robertson.

A third name also rumoured to be in the running is Jamie Joseph, who led the Brave Blossoms to their first Rugby World Cup quarter-final appearance this year after securing wins over Ireland and Scotland in pool play.

The list has been a lot shorter for the Australian role, with Rennie's name the only one consistently affiliated with the job.

When asked about the Wallabies reports, Rennie didn't shy away from answering.

"There's going to be speculation all the time when new jobs are up for grabs.

"They are naming a number of people, I guess, who are potential replacements for both of those jobs.