Former Blues star Rupeni Caucaunibuca reveals he's bankrupt to warn others

Former Blues winger Rupeni Caucaunibuca has revealed he is bankrupt and living in the islands despite his stellar rugby career to warn others not to be wasteful with their earnings.

The Fijian winger played three seasons for the Blues, scoring 15 tries in 13 appearances as he shot to stardom scoring some the greatest tries seen in the competition.

He solidified his status as a top talent with Fiji at the 2013 World Cup and was soon headed overseas to play rugby in France on lucrative deals, playing most of his career with Agen.

But the money from those contracts has since dried up, with the 38-year-old revealing in the documentary Oceans Apart that he is now bankrupt and living in Fiji after using his money on alcohol and handouts.

"I just used it for nothing. I spent it on drinking and helping people," Caucaunibuca said in the Pacific Rugby Players' Welfare organisation documentary.

"I regret it. I should have kept a few hundred thousand for after rugby. But it's too late, I've already spent it all, for nothing."

Caucaunibuca said he hopes future Pacific rugby players can use his story as a warning and to learn from his mistakes.

While the 38-year-old became a household name in French rugby, his random disappearances for weeks on end led to him getting in trouble with his clubs.

Caucaunibuca has since revealed he would usually return to his village in Fiji on those occassions.

"You know living in the village with your friends, your relatives, it sometimes made me… I didn't want to go back," he said.

"When I stand on the other side, this side, and look at myself, I think it's wrong.

"I'm running around, hiding from these guys, hiding from the club, and that is not good. I am not allowed to do that."

Caucaunibuca's career wrapped up in 2014 and he has since moved back to his village to live.

Rupeni Caucaunibuca.
