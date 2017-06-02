Former Blues star Jared Payne ruled out of Lions Test opener against NZ Barbarians

Source:
Jared Payne won't be playing for the British and Irish Lions in their tour opener against the New Zealand provincial Barbarians fixture tomorrow in Whangarei after suffering a calf strain.
British & Irish Lions back Jared Payne.
Source: Photosport
The former Blues and Northland star was named on the bench but will now be replaced by Wasps and England's player Elliot Daly.
A massive blow for the Kiwi born utility back, returning to his old stomping grounds at Toll Stadium in Whangarei.
Payne has played 20 Tests for Ireland and had a breakout 2011 Super Rugby season for the Blues.
He played 36 games for Northland from 2008-2011 as well as seven for Waikato in 2006-2007.
