 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

Rugby


Former Blues star Jared Payne ruled out of Lions Test opener against NZ Barbarians

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Jared Payne won't be playing for the British and Irish Lions in their tour opener against the New Zealand provincial Barbarians fixture tomorrow in Whangarei after suffering a calf strain.

2017 British & Irish Lions Tour To New Zealand British & Irish Lions Squad Training, Vale Of Glamorgan, Cardiff, Wales 15/5/2017 Jared Payne Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/Dan Sheridan / www.photosport.nz

British & Irish Lions back Jared Payne.

Source: Photosport

The former Blues and Northland star was named on the bench but will now be replaced by Wasps and England's player Elliot Daly.

A massive blow for the Kiwi born utility back, returning to his old stomping grounds at Toll Stadium in Whangarei.

Payne has played 20 Tests for Ireland and had a breakout 2011 Super Rugby season for the Blues.

He played 36 games for Northland from 2008-2011 as well as seven for Waikato in 2006-2007. 

Related

Lions Tour of NZ

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

01:10
1
Osborne is joined by the likes of Kieran Reid and Valerie Adams in this re-working of the Kiwi classic.

Video: All Blacks star turned cop Glen Osborne stars in brilliant Lions tour version of Tutira Mai Nga Iwi

00:30
2
Land Rover BAR lead at the start and were neck and neck at Gate 1 until they hashed up a shocking gybe.

Recap: 'Arghhh, what happened!?' Watch an angry Ben Ainslie scream at bungling crew as Team NZ sails into the distance

00:33
3
Ashby said his crew put in a huge effort sailing in tricky light wind conditions in Bermuda against Ben Ainslie as his crew.

'We were just fortunate that we managed to pull off that first gybe well' - Team NZ skipper Glenn Ashby on dominant win over BAR

00:30
4
A trailing Jimmy Spithill’s decisive wind call paid huge dividends in today's final race.

Watch: Gamble pays off for Oracle! Jimmy Spithill heaps more misery on Dean Barker with memories of 2013

00:30
5
In light winds, expected to be the norm, the Kiwis put on an absolute master class.

Video: Massive foils catapult Team NZ past bungling Ben Ainslie's BAR

2017 British & Irish Lions Tour To New Zealand British & Irish Lions Squad Training, Vale Of Glamorgan, Cardiff, Wales 15/5/2017 Jared Payne Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/Dan Sheridan / www.photosport.nz

Former Blues star Jared Payne ruled out of Lions Test opener against NZ Barbarians

Payne has been ruled out of tomorrow's match against the NZ Provincial Barbarians match due to a calf strain.

Lions fans await their team's arrival at Auckland Airport

Lions fans warned to brace for traffic chaos and wet weather as the long weekend and tour kick off

NZTA are warning motorists to take extra care driving in wet conditions in Northland.


00:39
The Kiwi singer said he wanted to "represent the people of the land, indigenous people around the world".

Stan Walker like you've never seen before in music video for new single New Takeover

The Kiwi singer honoured his Maori heritage in the video in an aim to represent "indigenous people around the world."


Secretary of State Rex Tillerson is to visit New Zealand.

US Secretary of State to face protests at parliament

Rex Tillerson is visiting New Zealand next week and Greenpeace have promised to give him "the opposite of a warm welcome".

03:07
Breakfast weatherman Matt McLean has the latest forecast.

'I don't have the best news for some of you' - Heavy rain brings a wet start to the long weekend for the upper North Island

Breakfast weatherman Matt McLean has the latest forecast.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ