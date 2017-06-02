Former Blues star Jared Payne ruled out of Lions Test opener against NZ Barbarians

Jared Payne won't be playing for the British and Irish Lions in their tour opener against the New Zealand provincial Barbarians fixture tomorrow in Whangarei after suffering a calf strain.

British & Irish Lions back Jared Payne. Source: Photosport

The former Blues and Northland star was named on the bench but will now be replaced by Wasps and England's player Elliot Daly.

A massive blow for the Kiwi born utility back, returning to his old stomping grounds at Toll Stadium in Whangarei.

Payne has played 20 Tests for Ireland and had a breakout 2011 Super Rugby season for the Blues.