Former Blues and Hurricanes five-eighth Jimmy Gopperth wins top UK rugby gong

Wasps fly-half Jimmy Gopperth has been named players' player of the year by the Rugby Players' Association.

April 9th 2017, Ricoh Arena, Coventry, Warwickshire, England; Aviva Premiership rugby, Wasps versus Northampton Saints; Jimmy Gopperth (Wasps) spins the ball out wide (Photo by Phil Hutchinson/Action Plus via Getty Images)

Wasps player Jimmy Gopperth spins the ball out wide against the Northampton Saints.

Source: Getty

The 33-year-old New Zealander, who has played for both the Blues and Hurricanes, led the Aviva Premiership points charts with 266 as Wasps ended the regular season top of the table for the first time.

Former All Blacks fly-half Dan Carter was inducted into the RPA Hall of Fame at today’s annual dinner in Battersea, while Bath's Zach Mercer scooped the young player of the year award.

Saracens and British and Irish Lions playmaker Owen Farrell was named England player of the year, while Tamara Taylor received the women's player of the year accolade.

