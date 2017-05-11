Former Blues and Hurricanes five-eighth Jimmy Gopperth named top England rugby player

Jimmy Gopperth has swept the board in English rugby's top awards by being named the Premiership player of the season.

Wasps player Jimmy Gopperth spins the ball out wide against the Northampton Saints. Source: Getty

The Kiwi playmaker added the prestigious Premiership crown to his player of the season gongs from both Wasps and the Rugby Players' Association.

The 33-year-old also collected two more trophies at the Premiership's annual awards ceremony in London today - taking home silverware for the golden boot and also the try of the season.

The former Hurricanes and Blue star helped Wasps finish top of the Premiership's regular-season table for the first time, and will be itching for Dai Young's side to see off Leicester in Saturday's hotly anticipated semi-final clash.