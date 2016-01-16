Former All Blacks star Piri Weepu admits driving drunk - 'I am extremely embarrassed and sorry'

Steve Hansen admits to “rolling the dice” by selecting Jackson Hemopo as an loose forward but his athleticism and lineout ability caught the eye of the All Blacks coach.

Hansen also laid out the challenges for dropped players Vaea Fifita and Ngani Laumape to regain their spots in the All Blacks squad named today, though the Hurricanes midfielder was included as injury cover.

Hansen felt Hemopo, who had played at lock for the Highlanders, was “a natural six” with his speed and athleticism.

Jackson Hemopo. Source: Photosport

“We’re rolling the dice there because we’ve made some strategic decisions at loose forward,” Hansen said.

“We want good athletes first and foremost, he (Hemopo) is good at that, he’s good in the lineout so you need a loose forward that’s very good in the lineout.”

“He’s got a bit of tenacity about him, he wants to get in your face and that’s not a bad thing at Test level.”

Hansen said the All Blacks would work on Hemopo’s ability to graft in the new position on the side of the scrum.

“He can certainly play faster than a lock can play, he’s a really, really good athlete so at the moment that’s one thing he does well at six but we’ve got to get him to become a grafter there as well.”

“He just needs opportunities to play there, it’s very hard to develop your game if you don’t get any game time in that position.”

LACK OF CONFIDENCE

Hansen said Fifita’s recent head knocks could have played a role in his lack of confidence.

“A bit of that (head knocks) I think, I’m not 100 per cent sure what all of it is but I think that’s a little bit of that,” Hansen said.

The Hurricanes loose forward, who burst onto the scene with the All Blacks during last year’s Rugby Championships needed time at his true position, according to Hansen

Ngani Laumape and Vaea Fifita Source: Photosport

“With Vaea, we want him to get some game time at six, we think that’s his true position, he hasn’t played much there over the last couple of years, been used mainly at lock for the Hurricanes, he’s a bit down on his confidence so we want him to go back and get big minutes for Wellington.”

Hansen was more specific with his critique of Laumape’s game, saying the former Warrior needed to develop his ability to help his first-five.

“With Ngani, we want him to have more of a voice and learn how to use that and be more confident.”

“It’s about decision making, first-five makes the decisions, but he can’t make all the decisions by himself and obviously the closest person to him is the 12 and if he’s not doing that as good as you’d like then he’s not going to make as good a decisions as you’d like.”

“It’s no coincidence that one of the better talkers and game understanding in Ryan Crotty, that Richie (Mo’unga) is playing well.”