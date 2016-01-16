 

Former All Blacks star Piri Weepu admits driving drunk - 'I am extremely embarrassed and sorry'

1 NEWS
Rugby

Former All Blacks halfback Piri Weepu has admitted to driving drunk last month.

The 2011 Rugby World Cup winner was charged with drink-driving at more than double the legal limit in July.

The 34-year-old faced one charge of driving with excess breath alcohol on Victoria Street in the suburb of Petone, Lower Hutt on July 15.

He appeared in the Hutt Valley District Court this morning. It was revealed that he had 600mcg of alcohol on his breath during the incident.

The former New Zealand international took to social media, confirming the incident.

"I am taking it on the chin and pleading guilty,' said Weepu.

"I 100 per cent admit that what I done was dumb and wrong.

"You know I am extremely embarrassed and sorry to my family and friends and my community.

"I just want to say to everyone that has helped me out so far during this – thank you very much and if you continue to support me it would be wonderful."

Weepu played 71 Tests for the All Blacks, making his debut for New Zealand against Wales in 2004.

All Blacks' Piri Weepu looks on during the New Zealand All Blacks versus Tonga opening pool A match of the 2011 IRB Rugby World Cup. Eden Park, Auckland, New Zealand. Friday 9 September 2011.
Source: Photosport
Watch: 'I'm keen' - Sonny Bill Williams on possible boxing bout with NRL star Paul Gallen

1 NEWS
Boxing

All Blacks midfielder and former NRL star Sonny Bill Williams hasn’t ruled out a possible return to the boxing ring, confirming on an interview on Australia's Channel Nine last night that he will be happy to fight Cronulla Sharks legend Paul Gallen.

The fight between both footballers fell through last year, with both parties failing to come to an agreement and with an alleged dispute between broadcasters.

Williams, 33, revealed on Channel Nine’s 100% Footy show that squaring off against Gallen in the ring could be on the cards if he decides to put on the gloves again.

"For sure!" Williams said when asked by Gallen if he is willing to fight.

"I respect your game, and if I do get back in the ring I'll come knocking on your door.

"To be honest I’m trying to create a bit of space and a bit of time to get this body right so we can jump in the ring and do that dance."

Williams won two NRL titles with the Bulldogs in 2004 and the Roosters in 2013.

He also won two Rugby World Cup titles with the All Blacks in 2011 and 2015.

Source: Channel 9
Boxing
‘We’re rolling the dice there’ - Steve Hansen on Jackson Hemopo's positional switch

1 NEWS
Rugby
All Blacks

Steve Hansen admits to “rolling the dice” by selecting Jackson Hemopo as an loose forward but his athleticism and lineout ability caught the eye of the All Blacks coach.

Hansen also laid out the challenges for dropped players Vaea Fifita and Ngani Laumape to regain their spots in the All Blacks squad named today, though the Hurricanes midfielder was included as injury cover.

Hansen felt Hemopo, who had played at lock for the Highlanders, was “a natural six” with his speed and athleticism.

Jackson Hemopo. All Blacks v France. Rugby Union. Steinlager Series, 2nd test match. Westpac Stadium, Wellington, New Zealand. Saturday 16 June 2018.
Source: Photosport

“We’re rolling the dice there because we’ve made some strategic decisions at loose forward,” Hansen said.

“We want good athletes first and foremost, he (Hemopo) is good at that, he’s good in the lineout so you need a loose forward that’s very good in the lineout.”

“He’s got a bit of tenacity about him, he wants to get in your face and that’s not a bad thing at Test level.”

Hansen said the All Blacks would work on Hemopo’s ability to graft in the new position on the side of the scrum.

“He can certainly play faster than a lock can play, he’s a really, really good athlete so at the moment that’s one thing he does well at six but we’ve got to get him to become a grafter there as well.”

“He just needs opportunities to play there, it’s very hard to develop your game if you don’t get any game time in that position.”

LACK OF CONFIDENCE 

The All Blacks coach discussed the improvements Vaea Fifita and Ngani Laumape need to make in their games.

Hansen said Fifita’s recent head knocks could have played a role in his lack of confidence.

“A bit of that (head knocks) I think, I’m not 100 per cent sure what all of it is but I think that’s a little bit of that,” Hansen said.

The Hurricanes loose forward, who burst onto the scene with the All Blacks during last year’s Rugby Championships needed time at his true position, according to Hansen

Source: Photosport

“With Vaea, we want him to get some game time at six, we think that’s his true position, he hasn’t played much there over the last couple of years, been used mainly at lock for the Hurricanes, he’s a bit down on his confidence so we want him to go back and get big minutes for Wellington.”

Hansen was more specific with his critique of Laumape’s game, saying the former Warrior needed to develop his ability to help his first-five.

“With Ngani, we want him to have more of a voice and learn how to use that and be more confident.”

“It’s about decision making, first-five makes the decisions, but he can’t make all the decisions by himself and obviously the closest person to him is the 12 and if he’s not doing that as good as you’d like then he’s not going to make as good a decisions as you’d like.”

“It’s no coincidence that one of the better talkers and game understanding in Ryan Crotty, that Richie (Mo’unga) is playing well.”

Hansen did predict that both Fifita and Laumape would be back in the All Blacks’ fold for the end-of-season tour. 

The athleticism and speed of the Hemopo, who played as a lock for the Highlanders, was behind his positional switch with the All Blacks.
