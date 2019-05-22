TODAY |

Former All Blacks star Lima Sopoaga named worst signing of English Premiership

1 NEWS
More From
Rugby
All Blacks
UK and Europe

Former All Blacks first-five Lima Sopoaga has been blasted by a pair of rugby writers after his first season in the English Premiership.

Sopoaga was labelled the worst signing of the season by Owen Slot and Alex Lowe in their season review for The Times, saying the 28-year-old's first year was almost ironic.

The former Highlander was signed by Wasps for a reported $1 million a season where he replaced Danny Cipriani - the England first-five who's newfound form at his new home with Gloucester saw him officially crowned the player of the championship.

"If Gloucester signing Danny Cipriani is everyone's player of the season, the worst piece of business now appears to have been done at Wasps, where they let him go. They put judgment on the line by bringing in Sopoaga instead," the pair wrote.

"To be fair, no one said at the time that this was anything other than an outstanding recruit. Maybe next season it will be, but he needs renewed confidence and a lot of work on his defence."

The duo were much kinder to other Kiwis though, praising 35-year-old former All Blacks prop John Afoa for his season. He was the only Kiwi to make The Times' Premiership team of the year.

"If anybody thought that the former All Black was heading from Gloucester to Bristol for one last pay day before retirement, he has proved them wrong. Afoa is still on top of his game.

"There are few tight-head scrummagers in the Premiership to rival him in the set piece but he was also making age-defying line breaks. Kyle Sinckler had a good year too for Harlequins but Afoa featured in 21 games for Bristol. Money well spent by the Bears."

The duo also praised the Bristol Bears, which features Kiwi coach Pat Lam and former All Blacks Charles Piutau and Steven Luatua, as the best club of the season.

Lima Sopoaga of Wasps.
Lima Sopoaga of Wasps. Source: Getty
More From
Rugby
All Blacks
UK and Europe
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Lima Sopoaga of Wasps.
Former All Blacks star Lima Sopoaga named worst signing of English Premiership
2
Bernard Foley and Israel Folau. Blues v Waratahs, Super Rugby. Eden Park, Auckland, New Zealand. Saturday 6 April 2019 © Copyright Photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.Photosport.nz
Israel Folau approaches top Melbourne lawyer who specialises in free speech and unlawful job termination - report
3
George Bridge is alleged to be at the centre of one incident in South Africa, Richie Mo’unga the other.
'They were laughing at us' - witness stands by friends' allegations of homophobic slurs from Crusaders players
4
All Black Richie Mo'unga during the training session at Trafalgar Park ahead of the Rugby Championship test match against Argentina. Trafalgar Park, Nelson, New Zealand. Tuesday 4 September 2018. ©Copyright Photo: Chris Symes / www.photosport.nz
Crusaders player Richie Mo'unga accused of inappropriate touching, spitting beer at woman
5
Mitsubishi Estate Series 2nd Test, AAMI Park, Melbourne, Australia 16/6/2018 Australia vs Ireland Australia's Israel Folau dejected after the game Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/Dan Sheridan
Israel Folau considering 'all potential avenues' over Rugby Australia contract termination
MORE FROM
Rugby
MORE

Man faces assault, criminal damage charges after Brexiteer Nigel Farage splattered with milkshake
01:58
Allegations have surfaced on social media of two separate events allegedly involving four members of the squad while in South Africa.

All Blacks Richie Mo'unga and George Bridge free to play for Crusaders amid scandal
02:21
Raelene Castle today confirmed that Rugby Australia had axed Folau following his controversial social media post last month.

Aussie players' union to review how stars can express faith, in wake of Israel Folau saga

Care worker inherits $90 million UK estate after DNA test proves his lineage