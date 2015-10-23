 

Rugby


Former All Blacks star Ali Williams arrested for allegedly attempting to buy cocaine in Paris

Former All Blacks lock Ali Williams has spent the night in a Paris police cell after being arrested on suspicion of attempting to buy cocaine.

Former All Blacks lock Ali Williams gives Breakfast his thoughts on the semi-final with South Africa.
Source: Breakfast

Williams was apprehended by officers from the French Anti-Crime Brigade along with former Wallaby international James O'Connor after they were allegedly caught handing over cash to a drug dealer outside a nightclub in the French capital in the early hours of Saturday morning.

A judicial source said both players were drunk at the time of their arrest and were not carrying identification papers.

The source added that they were attempting to buy drugs worth about $200 and that the two sellers were also arrested.

Williams, 35, currently plays with French club Racing 92, while O'Connor, 26, plays for Toulon.

James O'Connor.

James O'Connor.

Source: Photosport

Racing 92 said in a statement that it had suspended Williams over the incident.

"It was decided to temporarily suspend Ali Williams. If the investigation confirmed the possession of cocaine and the transaction, it would not only be against the law but also a serious breach of our ethics," the club said in a statement.

Toulon could not be reached for comment.

