Former All Blacks staffer and Christchurch earthquake rescue hero Kevin 'Chalky' Carr dies, aged 45

A decorated Christchurch man who raised $100,000 for a young girl who lost her mum to cancer, has passed away early this morning. He was 45.

Kevin "Chalky" Carr spent his energy raising money to help others impacted by cancer, despite facing his own terminal diagnosis.

He set up The Chalky Carr Trust last year, with the goal of raising enough money to set up a future for 7-year-old Isla Lunn, who now lost her solo Mum in August last year.

He told 1 NEWS in December how helping others was his "motivation" for getting through the dark times of his illness.

A former logistics manager for the All Blacks, many high profile sports people supported Mr Carr's cause, including Gemma McCaw, who agreed to become the Trust's Patron.

Close friend and All Black lock Sam Whitelock also shaved his head for the campaign.

Today the Chalky Carr Trust paid tribute to its founder, remembering the 45-year-old as a "fabulous, loving, funny man."

He was once awarded a bravery medal for helping save lives in the CTV building collapse.

"He was a hero. All our thoughts and love are with Sarah and the family, as they (and the world) have lost a true champion".