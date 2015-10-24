Former All Blacks prop Ben Franks announces retirement from all rugby

Former All Blacks prop Ben Franks has announced he's retiring from all rugby at the end of his current season in the UK.

All Black Ben Franks in action against the Springboks

The tighthead prop took to social media to announce his decision, posting his muddy boots hung up.

"Just announcing I will be hanging up my playing boots at the end of the season," the 35-year-old wrote alongside the image.

"I'm looking forward to some new challenges in different roles within rugby. But for now my focus is on finishing the season on a high with Northampton."

Franks earned 47 Test caps for the All Blacks between 2008 and 2015, many of which he played alongside younger brother Owen.

During that time Franks also became a dual Rugby World Cup winner, winning the 2011 title on home soil before defending it four years later in what would be his final act in the black jersey.

