Former All Blacks midfielder Pita Alatini to play for Highlanders at Brisbane Global Tens

Former All Blacks midfielder Pita Alatini has earned a wild card spot for the Highlanders at next week's Brisbane Tens event.

Former All Blacks second-five Pita Alatini in action against the Wallabies during 2000 Test match in Sydney. Source: Photosport

The Tongan-born Alatini, a 17-cap All Black, is now aged 41 but played 48 times for the Highlanders between 1998 and 2001.

He also enjoyed stints at the Crusaders, Chiefs and Hurricanes.

"It's been a while but I can't wait to pull on the Highlanders jersey again," Alatini, who played for the All Blacks in the 1999 Rugby World Cup, said.

While most of the Highlanders' current All Blacks will sit out the event, the likes of Luke Whitelock, Dillon Hunt and Elliot Dixon will take part, as will front-row prodigy Tyrel Lomax and co-captain Ash Dixon.