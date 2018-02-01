 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Rugby


Former All Blacks midfielder Pita Alatini to play for Highlanders at Brisbane Global Tens

share

Source:

NZN

Former All Blacks midfielder Pita Alatini has earned a wild card spot for the Highlanders at next week's Brisbane Tens event.

Former All Blacks second-five Pita Alatini in action against the Wallabies during 2000 Test match in Sydney. during the rugby union match against Australia, Sydney, Australia, 15 July 2000. PHOTO: PHOTOSPORT

Former All Blacks second-five Pita Alatini in action against the Wallabies during 2000 Test match in Sydney.

Source: Photosport

The Tongan-born Alatini, a 17-cap All Black, is now aged 41 but played 48 times for the Highlanders between 1998 and 2001.

He also enjoyed stints at the Crusaders, Chiefs and Hurricanes.

"It's been a while but I can't wait to pull on the Highlanders jersey again," Alatini, who played for the All Blacks in the 1999 Rugby World Cup, said.

While most of the Highlanders' current All Blacks will sit out the event, the likes of Luke Whitelock, Dillon Hunt and Elliot Dixon will take part, as will front-row prodigy Tyrel Lomax and co-captain Ash Dixon.

Alatini joins fellow ex-All Blacks Carlos Spencer and Carl Hayman as Tens wild cards, as well as ex-Wallaby Drew Mitchell.

Related

Highlanders

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:44
1
The ICC has called in their anti-corruption unit for a closer look. It’s not hard to see why.

Watch: Match-fixing? Ridiculous and laughable dismissals have ICC investigating UAE T20 clash

00:14
2
The All Blacks coach says the Warriors captain would be "a good player" in rugby union.

NZ Rugby, Blues deny contract negotiations with Roger Tuivasa-Sheck following report NRL star had 'done-deal' to swap codes

00:14
3
The All Blacks coach says the Warriors captain would be "a good player" in rugby union.

Roger Tuivasa-Sheck's agent denies code-swapping report

4
Etene Nanai-Seturo breaks a tackle during the HSBC Sydney Rugby Sevens Quarter Final between New Zealand and Australia at Allianz Stadium, Sydney, Sunday 28th January 2018. Copyright Photo: David Neilson / www.photosport.nz

Etene Nanai-Seturo named in All Blacks Sevens squad for Hamilton series

5
Ben Smith of the Highlanders makes a break during the Super Rugby match between the Highlanders and the Stormers, held at Forsyth Barr Stadium, Dunedin, New Zealand, on 28th April 2017. Credit: Joe Allison / www.photosport.nz

Ben Smith back to lead Highlanders in pre-season hitout against Waratahs

00:38
The footage taken by 1 NEWS shows just how dangerous today's weather is.

Raw video: Women wiped out by surprise monster ocean surge during Nelson 1 NEWS interview

The footage taken by 1 NEWS shows just how dangerous today's weather is.

00:11
The ocean at Carters Beach completely inundated the foreshore.

Video: Westport park turned into lake after sea surges onto the land

Video provided to 1 NEWS shows the park at Carters Beach completely swamped in water.

John Armstrong: 'In coming months, Bill English should announce that he intends stepping down as National's leader'

Why did Bill English's leadership suddenly become a big issue? "One answer is the very mixed performance of Paula Bennett, his deputy."

00:29
Large swell are inundating Rocks Road, catching motorists out.

Raw video: Car pounded by huge wave as vehicles traverse dangerous, flooded Nelson road

Motorists were caught out today negotiating the Rocks Road as the sea crashed over it.

00:07
Water can be seen completely covering the road alongside Auckland’s Waitemata Harbour.

Auckland's Tamaki Drive re-opens for commuters both ways, after flooding

Tamaki Drive is open for business again after king tides created chaos for commuters this morning.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 