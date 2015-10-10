Former All Blacks Ma'a Nonu and Victor Vito linked with attempt to play for Samoa at next Rugby World Cup

Former All Blacks are adding their names to the mix of those linking up with Pacific Island nations for the next Rugby World Cup as players push for loosened eligibility laws to be introduced for the 2019 tournament.

Ma'a Nonu of the All Blacks . Source: Getty

Charles Piutau and Frank Halai told the Daily Mail on Sunday they want World Rugby to match the laws used in this year's Rugby League World Cup to allow internationally capped players no longer affiliated with their tier-one teams to be able to return to tier-two nations to compete.

"If there's a way to do it, I want to give something back and play for Tonga at the 2019 World Cup," Piutau said.

"If our sport followed the rugby league model, it would be a massive boost for the Pacific Islands and it would make the world stage competitive again.

"There's a lot of wasted talent. The rugby league boys put Tonga back on the map and union should do the same thing."

The Daily Mail also reported former All Blacks Ma'a Nonu, Steven Luatua and Victor Vito have all been linked with playing for Samoa if the new rule were to be passed.

"I made my bed with the All Blacks," Vito said.

"I wouldn't want to take away the opportunity or development of a player who deserves it more, but I would love to play for Samoa."