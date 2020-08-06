Former All Blacks heading back to Japan to fulfil pro contracts despite Covid-19 reservations

A group of rugby players with professional contracts in Japan are heading back after the country opened its borders to those with working visas.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Some of our elite rugby players including Matt Todd, Ryan Crotty, Colin Slade and Matt Bateman hunkered down in Christchurch to weather the Covid-19 storm.

“When lockdown happened, we made it a thing twice a week - get the boys in here and have a bit of routine,” Bateman said.

Japan is opening up at a time when Covid-19 is ramping up, with its highest number of daily cases recorded just three days ago.

“I'll look at getting back ASAP and being cautious with things, and then make a decision whether Terri comes after that,” Crotty said.

Crotty's fiancée Terri is weighing up whether family go too, a difficult decision many players now face.

“It’s nice and safe here and certainly better to leave the family here for a bit but you know it’s complicated and the idea of going away from my family for an indefinite period of time is a little bit daunting,” Slade said.

It's made even more stressful because Slade is waiting on a special exemption, as he doesn't hold a current working visa.

“I was in France when it kicked off and it was daunting. We knew nothing at that stage but I think everyone knows more now and has better protocols to manage it and live with around. But certainly when you compare NZ - completely safe - to somewhere that isn’t, it's bloody daunting. But you’ve got to adjust,” Slade said.

In the past week, players in Japan have been testing positive.

"I think they’re all different, a little apprehensive but also understanding that’s their job and part of where they’re at heading back and playing rugby again,” agent Kent Hale said.

“It’s the uncertainty of it of where it might get to or might develop - I guess the current situation evolving further - so it's difficult, but they’ve been waiting for this point to heading back so are open minded.”

Those heading back over face a four-month pre-season and up to a year away from home, making family time right now more important than ever.