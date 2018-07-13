Former All Blacks hardman Brad Thorn lays down the law on cocaine after family member's battle

 

Former All Blacks lock and current Queensland Reds coach Brad Thorn opened up about his hard anti-drugs stance after seeing the effects of illicit drugs in his family.

The Reds coach told rugby.com.au that his brother in-law battled with substance abuse years ago.
Source: rugby.com.au

Thorn told rugby.com.au that his brother in-law battled with substance abuse a few years ago.

"When you're talking about cocaine to me, it's a serious issue," said Thorn.

Two of Thorn's senior players James Slipper and Karmichael Hunt have had issues with drug abuse which has affected their careers.

"I don't want (cocaine) to be around this team, this club or the kids around this club.

"I'm a dad - I've got four kids and on my wife's side one of her siblings had some issues with drugs and it's a tough thing.

"I know they call them party drugs and stuff now but you can call them whatever you want - they cause issues in people's lives.

Thorn says he wants to make sure the crop of new talent coming through, focus on being the best players they can be and be good people off the field.

"As much as I want them to go on to be great players and have great careers, I also want them to be great people and humble."

The 59-Test All Black says having a family of his own has inspired him to want to be the best mentor he can to his players.

"We've all got our battles and I'm not saying everyone has to be perfect or anything but as a dad with four kids of my own, there is the footy side of things and then there is the people side of things.

"I'm hoping that there is a long term - that we are working towards building a foundation for a long term healthy club and rugby in Queensland and hopefully some success - that's my mindset."

