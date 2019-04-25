TODAY |

Former All Blacks great Tiny Hill dead, aged 92

Former All Black Stanley Frank Hill - known to many as Tiny Hill - has died, aged 92.

Hill made his debut for the All Blacks in 1955 against the Wallabies, going on to play 11 Tests in the black jersey.

Hill was renowned for his toughness on the field and earlier this year recounted to 1 NEWS about why he was dropped from the second Springboks Test of 1956 for being "too physical" against the South African forwards while playing for Canterbury.

“One of the props jumped in the lineout and he punched me,” Hill recounted to 1 NEWS in April.

“I gave this bloke two and dropped him and I walked away.

“They had the binoculars on me and saw that and said, ‘We can't have that dirty bugger in the side,’ so they dropped me!”

Away from rugby, Hill served in the New Zealand Army for 30 years.

The 11-Test All Black was an instructor during the Korean war and served in Vietnam. Source: 1 NEWS
