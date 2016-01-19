 

Former All Blacks forward Filo Tiatia joins Auckland coaching line-up

Filo Tiatia is the latest addition to Auckland rugby's national provincial coaching line-up for the upcoming season.

Former Hurricanes player Filo Tiatia walks off the field ahead of the Super Rugby Final match between the Hurricanes and the Highlanders at Westpac Stadium.

Headed by Alama Ieremia, the coaching unit comprises a mix of local, domestic and international experience.

Tiatia, who won two caps for the All Blacks in 2000, joins Tai Lavea and Sir Graham Henry, and will take primary responsibility for the forwards but his role will also focus around the collision zone and contact area.

"It's always been a passion of mine to coach an established and proud province," he said.

"I've been overseas for a long time growing, learning and shaping my craft for almost 17 years, so when the chance came up to apply it was an easy decision."

Known throughout his career as a player not to shy away from tackling the opposition head-on, Tiatia will be looking to bring this mindset to a talented Auckland squad.

Ieremia sees Tiatia's appointment as a statement of intent, especially in the forwards.

"The forwards are the soul of your team, and the energy and experience Filo brings will reflect the character and desire of this Auckland side in the collision areas."

Ieremia said Tiatia's innovative approach had particularly caught his eye.

"Filo has shown his innovation through his previous coaching work with the Sunwolves in Super Rugby.

"Their contact, lineout and set-piece showed how to work with the players you have to maximise their effectiveness on the field."

