Former All Blacks coach Sir Graham Henry joins Auckland coaching staff as mentor

Auckland rugby have called on the services of former All Blacks coach Sir Graham Henry to help out the struggling provincial side for the 2018 season as a mentor after a horrid last two seasons in the national provincial competition.

Henry will be a mentor for the coaches and players for the upcoming NPC season.
Source: Auckland Rugby

The Auckland side hasn't won a national title since 2007 and Sir Graham hopes to help the provincial team return to the top.

"I've come back to Auckland rugby because I'm disappointed about what's happened in the last 10 years," he said. 

"It hasn't been great so rather than throw hand grenades outside I've come in to try and help inside and be a mentor to the coaches and the players and do a bit of coaching."

Tai Lavea, the twin brother of former Auckland and Blues back Tasesa Lavea, has been named as the new backs coach.

Former All Blacks midfielder Alama Ieremia was announced as the new head coach of Auckland on a three-year deal last year in December.

