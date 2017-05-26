 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Former All Blacks coach John Mitchell to join Eddie Jones' England setup

1 NEWS
Topics
Rugby

Former All Blacks coach John Mitchell is on the verge of linking up with England, according to a report out of the Daily Mail.

Mitchell, 54, will reportedly join Eddie Jones' coaching set up as a defence coach, filling the boots of Paul Gustard until the end of the 2019 Rugby World Cup in Japan.

The only stumbling block appears to be between the English Rugby Football Union, and Mitchell's current employers, the Bulls, with the parties unable to agree on a compensation fee.

Mitchell was coach of the All Blacks from 2001 to 2003, overseeing the disappointing World Cup campaign in Australia, and has since taken jobs in Australia, South Africa, England and the USA.

USA Coach John Mitchell. Maori All Blacks v USA at Toyota Park in Chicago, USA. Friday 4 November 2016. © Copyright Photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.Photosport.nz
USA Coach John Mitchell. Source: Photosport
Topics
Rugby
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:55
The All Black halfback has been given a formal warning for lying to NZ Rugby about the incident.

'You lose mana when you do things like that' - Aaron Smith says toilet tryst cost him role leading the All Blacks' haka

2

'I don't think that's healthy' - Beauden Barrett slams Kiwi 'tall poppy syndrome'

3

Police investigating suspected corruption in NBL match after player brags about 'winnings'
4

All Blacks' haka has 'lost its mana', NZ legends claim
5

Dan and Honor Carter announce they're expecting third child
MORE FROM
Rugby
MORE

French second division rugby player dies in changing room after tackle
The All Blacks perform the Haka. New Zealand All Blacks v South Africa. Test match rugby union. The Rugby Championship. Christchurch, New Zealand. Saturday 17 September 2016. © Copyright Photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.Photosport.nz

All Blacks' haka has 'lost its mana', NZ legends claim
Dan and Honor Carter announce they're expecting their third child

Dan and Honor Carter announce they're expecting third child
00:55
The All Black halfback has been given a formal warning for lying to NZ Rugby about the incident.

'You lose mana when you do things like that' - Aaron Smith says toilet tryst cost him role leading the All Blacks' haka

Michael Hooper passed fit to face All Blacks in opening Bledisloe Cup clash

AAP
Topics
Rugby

Wallabies captain Michael Hooper has passed a fitness test and will join exciting uncapped backs Tom Banks and Jack Maddocks in an expanded squad for the Bledisloe Cup clash with the All Blacks.

Openside flanker Hooper, who signed a new five-year AUS$6 million Rugby Australia contract, hasn't played for seven weeks since injuring his hamstring early in the first Test against Ireland.

Prop Scott Sio (shoulder) and outside back Dane Haylett-Petty (knee) have also passed fitness tests and will be available for Saturday's opening round Rugby Championship match at Sydney's ANZ Stadium against New Zealand.

Coach Michael Cheika has cut eight players from his train-on squad, trimming it to 28.

The exclusion from the squad of NSW Waratahs back Curtis Rona increases the likelihood utility back Reece Hodge will start at outside centre, though fullback Israel Folau could still be a contender.

Also omitted were forwards Folau Faingaa, Jermaine Ainsley, Rory Arnold, and Caleb Timu and backs Billy Meakes, Jordan Petaia and Sefa Naivalu.

The Wallabies have just completed an intensive week-long camp in Cessnock in the NSW Hunter region and are regathering in Sydney today.

Wallabies' James Slipper, left, Michael Hooper and Rob Simmons, right, acknowledge crowd after the match with Australia winning 29-15.
Wallabies' James Slipper, left, Michael Hooper and Rob Simmons, right, acknowledge crowd after the match with Australia winning 29-15. Source: Associated Press
Topics
Rugby
TODAY'S
FEATURED STORIES
00:50
Grace is only 11 but she’s old enough to understand the bullet point in her medical records – “exposed to P in utero”.

'I’m going to be brave' - Girl, 11, knows her mother's drug taking meant she was exposed to P in the uterus

Pacific Update with Barbara Dreaver: Church-loving nana goes viral, shocking PNG police beating causes condemnation

Should drug testing of beneficiaries be stopped after 'so few' fail?

Rowing NZ high performance manager resigns amid climate of fear claims

Watch: The touching moment Jacinda Ardern helps schoolboy deliver speech on the scourge of plastic bags

'I don't think that's healthy' - Beauden Barrett slams Kiwi 'tall poppy syndrome'

1 NEWS
Topics
Rugby
All Blacks

All Blacks first-five Beauden Barrett has hit out at New Zealand's 'tall poppy syndrome' mentality, saying that it has a negative impact on our top rugby players.

Barrett, 27, has been a part of the All Blacks since 2012, taking over the reigns as first-choice in the number 10 jersey after the retirement of Dan Carter following the 2015 World Cup.

However, in recent times, there have been calls for the back-to-back World Player of the Year to be dropped in favour of Crusaders star Richie Mo'unga.

In a new book titled 'The Jersey' by British journalist Peter Bills, Barrett hit out at the Kiwi mentality of trying to bring down rising stars.

"I don't think that's healthy - I think you should be encouraged and applauded when you do great things," Barrett said.

"It just does annoy me when the general public bring people down to earth when really, we should be applauding great achievements.

"Whereas overseas, you do really appreciate the support you get over there for what the All Blacks achieve."

Barrett is expected to start for the All Blacks in the Bledisloe Cup opening Test in Sydney next week.

The move could allow both Barrett and Lima Sopoaga to play together. Source: 1 NEWS
Topics
Rugby
All Blacks