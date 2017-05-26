Former All Blacks coach John Mitchell to join Eddie Jones' England setup

Former All Blacks coach John Mitchell is on the verge of linking up with England, according to a report out of the Daily Mail.
Mitchell, 54, will reportedly join Eddie Jones' coaching set up as a defence coach, filling the boots of Paul Gustard until the end of the 2019 Rugby World Cup in Japan.
The only stumbling block appears to be between the English Rugby Football Union, and Mitchell's current employers, the Bulls, with the parties unable to agree on a compensation fee.
Mitchell was coach of the All Blacks from 2001 to 2003, overseeing the disappointing World Cup campaign in Australia, and has since taken jobs in Australia, South Africa, England and the USA.