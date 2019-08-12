TODAY |

Former All Blacks coach John Hart condemns props, Ben Smith after Wallabies loss

AAP
More From
Rugby
All Blacks

Former coach John Hart is calling for an overhaul of the All Blacks front row, saying they were completely outplayed by the Wallabies big men in the Perth Bledisloe Cup boilover.

Hart said Owen Franks and Joe Moody should be bench props at best in this week's return clash in Auckland after the veteran starters fell short of expectations in the 47-26 loss.

Winger Ben Smith was also in the firing line after another subdued outing, with Hart advocating for Beauden Barrett to remain starting fullback because of his greater verve.

Former All Blacks coach John Hart.
Former All Blacks coach John Hart. Source: Photosport

Hart told Radio Sport New Zealand's problems started up front, where centurion Franks and long-time Crusaders teammate Moody managed just a single run between them. Younger Australian opposites Scott Sio and Allan Ala'alatoa racked up 20.

While that was symptomatic of the lopsided possession count, Hart said the Kiwi pair hadn't met coach Steve Hansen's demands to be more energetic around the park.

Reserve props Atu Moli and Angus Ta'avao contributed considerably more with ball in hand and Hart suggested the inexperienced pair should be considered to start at Eden Park, where New Zealand needed to remedy their lack of energy at the collision.

"Steve said he was looking for more from his props ... I thought on Saturday night we saw eight Australian forwards with the capacity to carry the ball and make inroads into the defence. You didn't see many ball-carrying All Black forwards," he said.

"There was a lot of pressure on the props this week to carry the ball - it didn't happen. Maybe we need to change in terms of who we start and finish with."

Hart reserved judgment on the tactic to field the inexperienced Richie Mo'unga at five-eighth and regular No.10 Barrett at fullback.

He said the pair lacked the requisite forward platform in Perth and a week earlier when New Zealand drew with South Africa.

However he said it was clear 33-year-old Smith couldn't emulate the sharp running of Barrett and shouldn't be considered again at fullback, which has been his primary role in a celebrated 79-Test career.

"The electricity that Beauden Barrett provides at 15 would be lacking in Ben Smith, so you can't quite get the same thing," he said.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Despite injuries and the team's form, the All Blacks coach says they still have plans A, B, C and D. Source: 1 NEWS
More From
Rugby
All Blacks
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Hansen said a "number of things" could see players recalled before the final squad is named for Japan.
Hansen denies having any concerns about All Blacks' form, saying they expected to be ordinary in the first two Tests
2
Barrett said the team will "get around him" after he become the fourth All Black ever to be sent off.
'I reminded him he's not a dirty player' - Beauden Barrett says brother Scott 'carrying a lot of responsibility' after red card
3
Savea was penalised for shoving Hooper in the back of the head but the Wallabies captain isn't holding a grudge.
Michael Hooper brushes off altercation with Ardie Savea - 'It's part of the game'
4
Barrett became the fourth-ever All Black to be shown a red card in a Test match, sent off in Perth.
Eddie Jones demands World Rugby get consistent with tackle ruling, labels Scott Barrett's red card 'ridiculous'
5
A needless penalty from Ardie Savea and Scott Barrett's red card had Hansen shaking his head.
Steve Hansen blasts All Blacks' discipline after Bledisloe bashing - 'It's dumb footy'
MORE FROM
Rugby
MORE
00:15
Luke Cowan-Dickie's eyes lit up as the ball came off the top and into his hands metres from the line.

England prevent Wales from replacing All Blacks at top of world ranks with clinical win
Hansen said a "number of things" could see players recalled before the final squad is named for Japan.

Hansen denies having any concerns about All Blacks' form, saying they expected to be ordinary in the first two Tests
00:15
Barrett became the fourth-ever All Black to be shown a red card in a Test match, sent off in Perth.

Scott Barrett's case to be considered by SANZAR committee tonight
00:15
New Zealand were too strong for the Wallaroos, winning 47-10 in Perth.

Wallaroos vow to improve for second Test against Black Ferns after Perth drubbing