Former All Blacks and Manu Samoa halfback Ofisa Tonu'u says World League competition needs Pacific Island teams

Former All Blacks and Manu Samoa player Ofisa Tonu'u says the new proposed World League competition needs Pacific Island teams.

Tonu'u, 49, believes if the new competition goes ahead, there will be serious implications for Pacific Island players and their families.

"The one that is a real concern is the lack of seeing any Pacific Island teams involved in this competition," Tonu'u told 1 NEWS.

"Implications will be a lot more than just rugby, you're talking about families involved in professional sport.

"We're talking about remittance back home, supporting families and the game that we love."

The new 12-team tournament will include the teams in the Rugby Championship, the Six Nations, with the inclusion of USA and Japan.