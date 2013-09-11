Former All Black Zac Guildford impresses NZ Sevens selectors

Former All Blacks winger Zac Guildford could be in line for a Sevens call up, thanks to a series of strong performances at the national sevens tournament in Mount Maunganui.

Zac Guildford returns to the ITM Cup for the first time in five weeks to help Hawke's Bay in their clash against the Manawatu. Source: Photosport

Guildford, who last played for the All Blacks in 2012, impressed playing for Waikato who won the competition last weekend.

The flying winger's performances haven't gone unnoticed, with interim All Blacks Sevens coach Scott Waldrom taking note of Guildford's form.

He's very smart on the field and knows sevens really well," Waldrom told Fairfax.

"He's definitely one we're watching."