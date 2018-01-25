 

Former All Black Victor Vito nominated for top award after another stellar season in UK

Victor Vito continues to thrive in European rugby with the former All Black named on a shortlist of 15 for European rugby's top award.

, United Kingdom - 13 January 2018; Victor Vito of La Rochelle during the European Rugby Champions Cup Pool 1 Round 5 match between Ulster and La Rochelle at the Kingspan Stadium in Belfast. (Photo By Oliver McVeigh/Sportsfile via Getty Images)

Victor Vito of La Rochelle during the European Rugby Champions Cup.

Vito, who now plays in the French Top 14 after departing the Hurricanes in 2016 to play for La Rochelle, has been nominated for the Anthony Foley Memorial Trophy for the European player of the year.

The 30-year-old's name appears on a list dominated by French and Irish club players.

The current holder of the award, Saracens, England and Lions first-five Owen Farrell, is the only English player nominated.

The award was introduced in 2010 and features previous winners such as Maro Itoje, Jonny Wilkinson and Ronan O'Gara - but it has never been won by a New Zealand player.

Former Blues utility back Isa Nacewa is also nominated.

Vito, who was named Top 14 player of the year last season, and La Rochelle have advanced to the quarter-finals of this year's European Champions Cup where they face Welsh club Scarlets.

The shortlist of 15 will be reduced to five after the semi-finals with the winner announced after the final on May 12.

Shortlist for European rugby's player of the year for 2018 

Tadhg Beirne (Scarlets, Wales)
Levani Botia (La Rochelle, France)
Gareth Davies (Scarlets)
Scott Fardy (Leinster Rugby, Ireland)
Owen Farrell (Saracens, England)
Tadhg Furlong (Leinster Rugby)
Conor Murray (Munster Rugby, Ireland)
Isa Nacewa (Leinster Rugby)
Leone Nakarawa (Racing 92, France)
Morgan Parra (ASM Clermont Auvergne, France)
Dany Priso (La Rochelle)
Alivereti Raka (ASM Clermont Auvergne)
Jonathan Sexton (Leinster Rugby)
Josua Tuisova (RC Toulon, France)
Victor Vito (La Rochelle)

